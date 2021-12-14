Betsy Johnson to resign as state senator to focus on Oregon governor run

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon senator Betsy Johnson has announced she will retire this week to focus on running for governor full-time.

Johnson is intending to resign from the Oregon Senate effective 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. Johnson announced in October that she's joining the gubernatorial race as an independent and will give up her Democratic party affiliation before next spring.

"Serving in the Senate has never been a part-time job for me but neither is running for governor. Northwest Oregon deserves a full-time senator and running for governor is a full-time job," Johnson said in a video message.

Johnson, 70, has been serving in the Senate since Jan. 2005. Before then, she was a member of the Oregon House of Representatives from the 31st and 1st district.

The Democratic primary will be open in 2022 as current Governor Kate Brown finishes her second term and cannot run again.

Democrats who have entered the gubernatorial race include House Speaker Tina Kotek, Treasurer Tobias Read and former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof. Republican candidates include Salem physician Bud Pierce, political consultant Bridget Barton, Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam and Medford businesswoman Jessica Gomez