SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon has a new secretary of state.
Gov. Kate Brown hosted a swearing-in ceremony for Bev Clarno in Salem Wednesday afternoon.
Clarno has a lengthy history in Oregon politics. She was the first woman to serve as Republican speaker of the house and the first woman to serve as her party’s leader in the Oregon state senate.
Clarno has also worked closely with Gov. Brown throughout their careers as Oregon lawmakers–something she discussed during the swearing-in ceremony Wednesday.
“As leaders, we knew we could disagree on many issues, but we also knew that if we were to succeed doing the people’s business, we had to develop a relationship built on respect, honesty, and trust,” Clarno said. “And that’s exactly what we did.”
Clarno is filling the vacancy left by Secretary of State Dennis Richardson, who died of brain cancer in February.
