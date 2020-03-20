PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigations is warning residents to beware scams and fraudulent emails regarding COVID-19.
“Scammers are leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic to steal your money, your personal information, or both,” FBI officials in Oregon said. “Don’t let them.”
They’re warning residents to do research before clicking on links purporting to provide information on the virus, donating to a charity online or through social media, contributing to a crowdfunding campaign, purchasing products online, or providing personal information to receive money or other benefits.
Specifically, they say to watch out for fake emails from the Center for Disease Control or other organizations that claim to offer information on the coronavirus.
“Do not click links or open attachments you do not recognize. Fraudsters can use links in emails to deliver malware to your computer to steal personal information or to lock your computer and demand payment,” according to officials.
They say to be wary of websites and apps that claim to track COVID-19 cases worldwide, as criminals are using the them to infect and lock devices until payment is received. As well, they say to look out for phishing emails asking you to verify your personal information to received an economic stimulus check from the government.
“While talk of economic stimulus checks has been in the news cycle, government agencies are not sending unsolicited emails seeking your private information in order to send you money,” the FBI said.
Phishing emails may also claim to be related to:
- Charitable contributions
- General financial relief
- Airline carrier refunds
- Fake cures and vaccines
- Fake testing kits
- Counterfeit Treatments or Equipment
