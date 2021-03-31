CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A big announcement out of Clark County - the Battle Ground Public Schools announced students will be back in class five days a week starting in a few weeks.
"I’m like you’re going to school full time! We’re super excited, we’ve been waiting for this for a long time," Karin Loose, a BGSD parent, said.
Tuesday, BGPS sent a message to families saying primary, middle and high school students will be back on campus five days a week for in-person learning starting April 26. The district is already doing part-time hybrid learning.
"We’ve made the best out of the situation but it’s just not the same," Karoline Loose, a 7th grader at Tukes Valley Middle School, said.
After a year full of internet connectivity issues and missing seeing friends in person, Karin and her daughter Karoline are looking forward to her being in class full time.
"To hear it’s full time it’s like wow! I get to see people every day!" Karoline said.
Not only is Karoline excited to see her friends but she said learning in person is much better for her.
"It’s easier to ask questions, you don’t have to wait and unmute, internet issues. It’s a lot smoother that way," Karoline said.
The school district will also implement the CDC's recent change to allow for three feet of distance between students in classrooms, but they will require students to stay six feet apart during lunch or PE.
"For the middle school I think it’ll be okay with the three feet. I think they’ll be able to figure it out," Karin said.
BGPS did say parents can choose to opt out of in-person learning, allowing their children to learn remotely.
(1) comment
them teacher bottoms aren't going to like standing again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.