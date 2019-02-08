BHS 'Make-A-Wish' campaign helps 10-year-old realize dream to visit Disney World

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Beaverton High School’s varsity boys’ basketball game against Aloha this week marked the culmination of a student-run campaign to raise money for local Make-A-Wish kids.
10-year-old Lyla, a Liberty Junior Cheer fifth grader, was an honorary member of the Beaverton Beavers’ Pump It Up Squad Friday night.
“I love cheering, so it was really fun,” Lyla, from Hillsboro, said.
Over the past 16 years, Beaverton High School’s Sports and Marketing class has raised more than $240,000 for Make-A-Wish kids in Oregon.
“If you are going into the marketing path, you anticipate it since a freshman to be in this class,” Chloe Hanson, a junior, said.
Lyla, who is battling Leukemia, says her biggest wish is to go to Walk Disney World Resort. Now, the Magic Kingdom is calling, thanks to BHS students, whose efforts have raised thousands of dollars to help Lyla realize her wish.
“She is an inspiration to me because she just wakes up and takes the day as it comes,” Jennifer Ditterick, Lyla’s mom, said. “She doesn’t think about anything else.”
Lyla says she is in shock, and is excited to meet her favorite Disney princess.
“I was just in shock, I didn’t know what to say.” Lyla said. “I am just still kind of in shock.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.