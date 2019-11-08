PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Bi-Mart is ending pharmacy services at stores in and around Portland.
The company announced the change will take effect Nov. 12.
Bi-Mart released a statement saying, “This difficult choice reflects today’s challenging pharmacy landscape.”
The company cited factors including: The growing number of pharmacies in the Portland metro area; rising fees for Medicare part D prescriptions by pharmacy benefit managers; restricted access to healthcare plans; the Oregon Corporate Activity Tax that goes into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
“Despite the great work by the pharmacy staff at our Portland area stores, these conditions have tilted the field to where these pharmacies are unable to operate profitably,” according to a Bi-Mart statement.
All Portland-area Bi-Mart stores will remain open. The company has 79 stores across Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
The stores affected by the pharmacy change are:
- Aloha-Beaverton.
- Damascus.
- Gresham.
- Halsey-Portland.
- Hillsboro.
- Molalla.
- Newberg.
- Oregon City.
- Sandy.
- Tigard.
- Washougal.
- Woodburn.
- Woodstock-Portland.
Bi-Mart member prescription files will be transferred to Walgreens. Patients don’t need to take any action and they will receive a letter in the mail with more details on their prescription records, according to Bi-Mart.
Bi-Mart pharmacy employees will be offered placement in other positions or locations, where possible. Those who aren’t placed in new jobs will qualify for a severance package.
