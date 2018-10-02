HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A bicyclist that was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle outside Hillsboro Monday night has died, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies, along with Hillsboro police officers, responded to the crash on Tualatin Valley Highway east of Southwest 331st Avenue at around 9:15 p.m.
An initial investigation indicates a dark gray 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving eastbound on the highway when it struck 28-year-old Jim McGauvran, or Cornelius, who was riding a BMX bicycle in the middle of the roadway.
The sheriff's office said McGauvran was not wearing a helmet and his bicycle did not have lights.
McGauvran suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to OHSU. The sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries Tuesday morning.
The driver and passenger of the Jeep stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation. They were not injured.
Tualatin Valley Highway was closed for about an hour during the crash investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
