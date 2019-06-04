TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A man died Tuesday night after police say he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike on Southwest Pacific Highway in Tigard.
The Tigard Police Department said emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of 13770 Southwest Pacific Highway just before 8:30 p.m.
An investigation revealed that a white Mazda Miata was traveling southbound on the highway in the right lane and the bicyclist was in the bike lane. Police said the bicyclist entered the right lane and was struck by the Mazda.
Police said the bicyclist, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Mazda remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Rod Morse at 503-718-2753 or Rod.Morse@tigard-or.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
