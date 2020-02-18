PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A bicyclist has died due to injuries sustained in a crash that occurred early Monday morning in southwest Portland.
Prior to 12:30 a.m., officers responded to an injury crash at Southwest Vista Avenue and Southwest Park Place.
Police said the crash involved a truck and a bicyclist.
The bicyclist was taken as a trauma entry to an area hospital. Police said the bicyclist, who has not been identified, did not survive their injuries.
The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, according to police.
No citations will be issued.
Police said this is the 8th deadly crash of 2020.
