SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – A bicyclist died after being hit by a semi-truck on Friday night in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department.
Salem police said just before 8 p.m. on Friday, it responded to the intersection of Salem Parkway and Cherry Avenue Northeast for a vehicle vs. bicycle crash. When they arrived, officers determined a semi-truck driven by 55-year-old Montaque Annear had struck and killed a man riding a bike.
The Salem Police traffic team responded to investigate. They determined Annear was traveling southwest on Salem Pkwy. on a green light when the bicyclist proceeded northbound through the intersection at Cherry Ave. and was struck. Annear stopped, remained on-scene and cooperated with the investigation. No arrests or citations were made.
The identity of the bicyclist has not been released.
This is the sixth fatal pedestrian or cyclist crash in Salem this year.