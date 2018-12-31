PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a semi-truck on Highway 30.
The crash occurred Monday evening on westbound Hwy 30 just before the St. Johns Bridge.
Police say the person on the bicycle has serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver remained at the scene.
The westbound lanes of Hwy 30 near the St. Johns Bridge were briefly closed while police investigated.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.