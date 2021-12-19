CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon State Police said a bicyclist was hit and killed on Highway 101 in Clatsop County Saturday night.

OSP said just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to a report of a bicyclist hit by a truck on Highway 101 near milepost 25. They said they learned a truck was traveling northbound when the driver went outside of his lane and hit the bicyclist riding in the northbound shoulder. The man on the bike was pronounced dead.

The bicyclist has been identified as 59-year-old Zane Belshe of Seaside.