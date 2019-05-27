Bicyclist hit, hospitalized in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A bicyclist was hit and taken to the hospital in southeast Portland early Monday morning.
Emergency crews responded to Southeast 43rd and Powell Boulevard just after midnight.
The bicyclist appeared to be badly scraped up and the bicyclist’s head was secured by paramedics before being loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
Police did not release any details about the crash Monday, including information about the driver involved in the collision or the severity of the bicyclist’s injuries.
Other bicyclists told FOX 12 the intersection where the crash occurred can be tricky, even in broad daylight, because the two sides of 43rd Avenue don’t line up.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
