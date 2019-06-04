Bicyclist hit, killed by car in Tigard

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A bicyclist was hit and killed in Tigard Tuesday evening.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a bicyclist hit around 8:25 p.m.
Crews said it took place near Highway 99 and SW Gaarde Street.
The man died at the scene, according to TVF&R.
The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Police said Westbound 99 at Gaarde Street is closed.
