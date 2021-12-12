COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A bicyclist died while trying to cross U.S. 30 in Columbia County on Friday night, according to Oregon State Police.

Bicyclist dies in crash with semi-truck in Salem SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – A bicyclist died after being hit by a semi-truck on Friday night in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department.

OSP said just after 9 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to Highway 30 near milepost 23. When they arrived, they learned a bicyclist had been crossing the road when he was hit by a van traveling eastbound. The bicyclist died on the scene. Troopers said he was not wearing reflective clothing and did not have illuminated lights.

The bicyclist has been identified as 60-year-old Jeff Neel of Boulder Creek, Calif.

The driver of the van stayed at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.