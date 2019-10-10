Bicyclist hospitalized after colliding with driver in Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A driver hit a bicyclist while driving in the middle of a residential street in Milwaukie Thursday morning, sending him to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
Police say the driver was trying to avoid a vehicle sticking out of a driveway near Southeast Regents Drive and Southeast Rainbow Lane and hit the bicyclist as he entered the intersection from the north.
The driver was headed southeast on Southeast Regents Drive in a red 2005 Toyota Camry, according to law enforcement.
The driver and bicyclist are cooperating with investigators and no citations have been issued.
