PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the bicyclist who died in a crash involving a pickup truck that occurred early Monday morning.
Prior to 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash at Southwest Vista Avenue and Southwest Park Place.
Police said an investigation determined the driver of a truck was driving southbound through the intersection on a green light when a bicyclist, identified as Jerry M. Stites III, 37, of Portland, entered the intersection. The driver of the truck was traveling at an estimated 25 to 30 miles per hour and was not able to stop before hitting the bicyclist, according to police.
Stites was not wearing a helmet and did not have a light on at the time of the crash, according to police.
Stites suffered a head injury and was taken as a trauma entry to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.
This was the 8th deadly crash of 2020.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.