HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A person was Life Flighted after a hit-and-run crash in Hillsboro Wednesday evening.
Officers responded around 6:40 p.m. to a crash involving a truck and a bicyclist at the intersection of Northeast Cornell Road and Northeast 28th Avenue.
The bicyclist, a 53-year-old man, was riding on the south side of Northeast Cornell Road when he was hit by a truck heading northbound on Northeast 28th Avenue as the truck turned right onto Northeast Cornell Road, according to police.
The driver of the truck returned to the scene shortly after the crash and has cooperated with the investigation.
The bicyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to OHSU by Life flight. Police said he is in stable condition.
The Hillsboro Police Department’s investigation is ongoing
