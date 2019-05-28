PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A young man is in the hospital after he was hit by a hit-and-run driver early Monday in southeast Portland.
That driver is still out there while the bicyclist, 19-year-old Ammon Kempter, is recovering.
“I remember I was struck by a vehicle and then thrown through the air, and then hit the ground,” Kempter said.
He says he was riding on Southeast Powell Boulevard and was about to turn right on Southeast 43rd Avenue when he was hit from behind.
“And the vehicle sped off, so I was left on the pavement to just exist,” Kempter said.
He says luckily, it didn’t take long for other people going by to see him and call 911.
First responders told him he had a broken leg.
“They’re like, yeah, we can see the bone and I was like, holy goodness what, and so there I am, lying on the asphalt just manually breathing,” Kempter said.
Portland police don’t have any description for the car that sped away.
Kempter says it’s disheartening, that he even realizes he could have been more careful, that the bike didn’t have any lights and he wasn’t wearing a helmet.
“I can’t respect someone who doesn’t take responsibility for their actions who doesn’t own up to their mistakes,” Kempter said. “Ultimately, you’ll get what’s coming to you.”
He already had surgery on his leg. He also has a fractured wrist and plenty of scrapes and bruises.
But Kempter says it could have been much worse and he’s just glad it isn’t: “I’m here, I’m existing, happy to be alive.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
