WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A bicyclist was seriously injured after he was hit by a pickup truck near Gaston Friday afternoon.
Just before 4:30 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Southwest Old Highway 47 near Southwest Looking Glass Drive.
Deputies say 36-year-old John Worst of Gaston was riding his bicycle south on Southwest Old Highway 47 when he was hit from behind by a small pickup truck.
Worst was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but sustained serious injuries, according to deputies.
He was transported to Oregon Health Sciences University hospital by a LifeFlight helicopter and is expected to survive.
The driver of the pickup truck, 21-year-old John Reiger Jr. of Forest Grove, remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment. Deputies say he may have been distracted at the time of the crash.
Deputies are continuing to investigate.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.