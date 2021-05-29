BETHANY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Bethany on Saturday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said deputies responded just after 5 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Northwest Kaiser Road and Northwest Mitchell Street. They found a bicyclist who had serious injuries after colliding with a car. The bicyclist was taken to Legacy Emmanuel hospital.
Deputies said the driver of the car remained on the scene. They do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
The sheriff’s office said to expect the intersection to be closed for awhile as it investigates.
