Biden COVID test arriving in the mail, when to and when not to use them.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)-- Dr. Katie Sharff, Chief of Infectious Disease at Kaiser Permanente, said these tests will give more access to those who might have COVID-19. However, she emphasized these are antigen tests, and not PCR tests. As antigen tests, they only pick up the viral load from a sample. So, the higher the viral load, the more accurate the test results.

"I think ideally the best use for these tests is when an individual has symptoms of COVID illness," Dr. Sharff said. "You should go ahead and isolate and then go ahead and take your test. Maybe wait until day two of your illness to just try and improve the sensitivity of the test."

Free COVID tests arriving at homes, N95 masks at pharmacies The Biden administration is making free rapid COVID-19 tests and N95 masks available to Americans.

Dr. Sharff said these tests are 70% accurate for those with symptoms. With Omicron surging across the state, she said the public should be under the mindset that if you have symptoms of COVID-19, then you probably have the virus.