SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Oregon's Democratic presidential primary.
The results Tuesday night were no surprise, as Biden is his party's presumptive nominee. Biden outpaced Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who both suspended their campaigns earlier in the year.
President Donald Trump, who was unopposed, won the Oregon GOP presidential contest.
In presidential elections Oregon is a solidly blue state. the last time a GOP nominee won the state was 1984 when Ronald Reagan beat Walter Mondale.
For more election results, go to kptv.com/yourvote.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.