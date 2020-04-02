PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is donating $170,000 for COVID-19 relief in Portland and his hometown of Canton, Ohio.
The Portland donation is going to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro, which will receive $70,000. The funds will go toward helping with staff retention, virtual counseling, meal distribution and other programs for children and families.
A donation of $100,000 will go to the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank in Ohio to supply 400,000 meals for families in need.
The NBA season remains suspended due to the pandemic.
