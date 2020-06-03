PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Peaceful protesters gathered in several areas in Portland on Wednesday evening, with groups marching across the city to join each other throughout the evening and into the night following five days of protests.
One group at Revolution Hall set up a sound system to help spread their message, as a group of several hundred moved from Pioneer Courthouse Square and crossed Burnside Bridge to join them around 6 p.m.
The crowd at Revolution Hall grew to several thousand people before organizers started marching, calling for the march to remain peaceful.
Small groups of protesters also gathered near the Justice Center in downtown Portland.
“Who’s street’s? Our street’s.” Being chanted by thousands as people take to SE Stark in Portland. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ykbgKYlCV4— Devin Eskew (@Devin_Eskew) June 4, 2020
FOX 12 spoke with several protesters Wednesday evening, including a pastor of a Seventh-day Adventist church. He said he wanted to see more church leaders participate in the movement. Others called for more local leaders to participate in demonstrations.
The protests come in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, 46, died last week after then-officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, authorities said.
Folks are gathering at Revolution Hall in SE Portland. The grassy area outside the hall is filling up with people. Lots of young people in this crowd. pic.twitter.com/5JIk7oVLAo— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) June 4, 2020
Chauvin was charged last week with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and on Wednesday, a charge of second-degree murder, unintentional, while committing a felony, was added, court records show. Other officers are also facing charges in the death.
MORE: After nationwide protests, 4 ex-officers face new charges in George Floyd's death
Portland police on Wednesday announced that streets around the Justice Center that were closed following violent protests over the weekend would reopen. The closure area is now limited to the immediate area around the Justice Center.
Police on Monday shut down streets from Southwest 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street to Jefferson Street.
On Wednesday, Mayor Wheeler for a second night did not enact a curfew.
Tuesday night was the first night in Portland without a curfew following protests Friday night. The protests Tuesday involved thousands of people and were largely peaceful until late at night, when police declared remaining protesters to be part of an unlawful assembly. Police said groups of people were throwing projectiles at officers near the Justice Center.
During those protests, some protesters used pallets and other items to create a large pile in the roadway. Police said a bucket of what was believed to be an accelerant was poured on the large pile of items by a protester, leading to "significant concern" about the potential danger of the situation. Officers proceeded to drive through the large pile of items to prevent the pile from being ignited.
Portland Police Chief Jami Resch said that incident is being investigated.
MORE: Mounting criticism of police tactics as protests continue in Portland
Earlier on Wednesday, the president of the Portland Police Association thanked everyone who has stepped up during recent protests to stop violence, vandalism, and looting. He said the city needs more police officers.
“We are outnumbered, it's not a matter of feeling, we are outnumbered,” Daryl Turner said.
MORE: Portland Police Association president thanks citizens trying to stop violence during protests
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
