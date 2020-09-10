SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Big Hollow Fire has led to closures in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.
The fire started Tuesday morning and rapidly grew Wednesday and Thursday to 12,050 acres, according to incident commanders.
The fire is burning northeast of the Trapper Creek Wilderness in the Mount Adams Ranger District.
As a result, the Gifford Pinchot National Forest closed developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, day use areas, wilderness areas, and most forest roads and trails in the southwest portion of the forest.
The closure order will be reevaluated daily as conditions change.
“At this time, the Big Hollow Fire is presenting an extremely dangerous situation, and we must close the forest to protect the life and safety of the firefighters and the public,” said Forest Supervisor Eric Veach. “Even if your destination is outside of the closure area, please consider waiting to visit the Gifford Pinchot or other National Forests until the fire situation in the Northwest has stabilized somewhat.”
The forest has also enacted a forest-wide ban on campfires.
People are encouraged to follow their local county sheriff’s department Facebook pages and websites for information about evacuations.
