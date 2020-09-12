CARSON, WA (KPTV) - Cabins at Government Mineral Springs are under a Level 3 evacuation order, meaning go now, due to the Big Hollow Fire.
Incident commanders provided an update Saturday on the fire burning northwest of Carson and southeast of Cougar in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.
Incident commanders said “growth occurred in all areas of the fire” by Saturday. However, the acreage remains at 12,050 because smoke is preventing the completion of an up-to-date map.
Containment remained at 0% Saturday.
Closures & Evacuations: The 42 cabins at Government Mineral Springs are under a Level 3 evacuation order. The areas southeast and northwest of Yale Lake, including the communities of Yale and Cougar, are under a Level 2 evacuation order (be set to leave). The areas northeast and southwest of the Level 2 evacuation area, including the community of Northwoods and portions of the towns of Amboy and Yacolt, are under a Level 1 evacuation order (be ready).
The Forest Service has issued area closures in the southwest portion of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest that include most developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, trails, and most forest roads and trails within the closure area.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has issued closures for the Siouxon Block and recreation sites within the Merrill Lake Conservation Area. The Pacific Crest Trail remains open.
