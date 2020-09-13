CARSON, WA (KPTV)- The Big Hollow Fire located approximately 15 miles northwest of Carson and seven miles from southeast Cougar, Washington.
The fire has grown to approximately 18,110 acres and remains zero percent contained on Sunday, according to fire officials. Fire crews in the southwest are working to hold the area and prep control lines. Crews will also continue to establish lines in the Siouxon block using heavy equipment and focusing on 1000 road.
Firefighters will continue to assess structures in Chelatchie Prairie, Yale and Northwood, according to fire officials. Crews have finished setting sprinklers at Government Mineral Springs, scout trails for potential containment lines and begin clearing lines.
On Saturday, Crews conducted firing operation along the 57 road to secure the fire edge while crews in Siouxon block made progress by constructing control lines using heavy equipment.
The fire moved east and burned down the ridge west of Wind River Highway and Middle Butte, fire officials said. Crews continued to prep the cabins at Government Mineral Springs for fire protection.
Closures & Evacuations
The 42 cabins at Government Mineral Springs are under a Level 3 evacuation order. The areas SE and NW of Yale Lake, including the communities of Yale and Cougar, are under a Level 2 evacuation. The areas NE and SW of the Level 2 evacuation area, including the community of Northwoods and portions of the towns of Amboy and Yacolt, are under a Level 1 evacuation.
The Carson Fish Hatchery is not under an evacuation order.
he Forest Service has issued area closures in the SW portion of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest that include most developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, and most forest roads and trails within the closure area.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has issued closures for the Siouxon Block and Merrill Lake Natural Conservation Area. The Pacific Crest Trail is open.
