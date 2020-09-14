CARSON, WA (KPTV) - Incident commanders on Monday reported the first signs of containment of the Big Hollow Fire in Washington.
The fire burning northwest of Carson and southeast of Cougar was estimated to have grown to 20,805 acres Monday. After prior reports of 0% containment, firefighters on Monday said the fire was 10% contained.
Crews are continuing operations in the southwest area of the fire, moving east along the 57 and 58 roads to secure the fire edge. Containment lines along the 1000 road in the Siouxon block were near completion Sunday and work will continue there Monday.
In the east, crews will monitor fire progress on the ridge west of Wind River Highway, hold fire on the 201 road, and scout for possible containment opportunities in the northeast.
Crews are continuing to install sprinklers around the cabins at Government Mineral Springs and they have conducted fuel reduction around the structures.
Those cabins remain under a Level 3 evacuation notice.
Areas north and west of the fire are under a Level 1 evacuation order, including Yale, Cougar, Northwoods and portions of the towns of Amboy and Yacolt.
The Forest Service has issued area closures in the southwest portion of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest that include most developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, and most forest roads and trails.
The Department of Natural Resources has issued closures for the Siouxon Block and Merrill
Lake Natural Conservation Area.
The Pacific Crest Trail is open. Incident commanders also said the Carson Fish Hatchery is not under an evacuation order.
