Big League Chew bubble gum turns 40

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – If you played baseball or had kids or friends on the diamond in the past four decades, chances are, you bought and chewed one of the 800 million pouches of Big League Chew that have been sold across the states since 1980.
Did you know the shredded gum in a bag was invented in Portland?
FOX 12 recently chewed it with the man who dreamed up the idea during his minor league playing days in the Rose City.
Feb. 6 – the birthday of Babe Ruth and in 1979 the first batch of Big League Chew was cooked up in a southeast Portland kitchen some 40 years ago.
Rob Nelson is the great gumbino, swinging for the fences with “lightning in a pouch.”
Ground Ball Grape and Outta Here Original are true grand slams.
“The gum is now in the hall of fame, we are the hall of fame bubble gum,” said Nelson.
From Stumptown to Cooperstown.
“Of course, my arm never got me there, but my gum did,” Nelson said.
Nelson never made the bigs. The lefty from Cornell won just one game in three years with the single-A, then-independent league, Portland Mavericks.
“The guys were larger than life,” Nelson said.
While the pitcher's mind wandered Civic Stadium's right field bullpen, Nelson’s think bubble blew big as an alternative to big tobacco in the summer of '77.
“Suppose we shredded gum and put it in a bag but we wouldn't make ourselves ill, but we'd look like pretty cool guys,” he said.
Never a dipper, Nelson dove in with Mavs teammate and business partner, Jim Bouton.
“Jim's eyes, really, they got as big as baseballs. He said, I can sell that idea. Maybe a half inning later, just casually, what would you call it? I remember specifically saying, I don’t know, Big League Chew?” Nelson said.
That rip, that dip takes you on a time machine trip.
“They said, Jim, when you opened that first pouch, what did it smell like? He said, it smelled like money. When I was asked the same question independently, I said it smelled like fun,” Nelson said.
Nelson said, “We had a three-year deal at 3 percent. it was a pipe dream.”
It was a dream in pink for a bunch of green with the Wrigley company.
“Year one, 1980, they sold $18 million of Big League Chew. To put that into perspective, the following year, the Wrigley family sold the Cubs for $22 million,” said Nelson.
A boat load of bubble bucks for the middle school teacher and Portland State pitching coach.
“They thought it would be a cute novelty and we were just over the moon that anyone wanted the idea,” Nelson said.
Nelson bought out Bouton 20 years ago and took his company to free agency 10 years later to Ford Gum in western New York.
“I love getting texts and emails from friends who are on a fishing trip and they are in a bait and tackle shop in Maine and they saw Big League Chew there, it's quite phenomenal,” he said.
The 69-year-old father of three teens now has a new lefty in the gum lineup.
“She just looks like a Big League Chew character, she fits right in with the roster,” Nelson said.
Man-sized wads to the first female representation to step up to the candy dish.
“Girls playing softball saying, I love your gum, when are you going to put a softball player on the pouch? We got a couple of letters that were so articulate, kind of the letters to Santa Claus, is there really a Santa Claus?” Nelson said.
It’s another homer for the old saint sultan of shredded confections.
“None of us can believe how it's turned out,” Nelson said.
Nelson turns 70 this week and says he still feels like he's 25 years old and pitching for the Mavs.
That rag-tag club is portrayed so brilliantly and honestly in the Netflix documentary “The Battered Bastards of Baseball.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
