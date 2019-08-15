MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Big closure, big rigs, big problems.
Many drivers are painfully aware that Cornelius Pass is closed. A big construction project is now pushing traffic to several steep detour roads full of sharp turns. Semi-trucks are not allowed on those detour streets, but some truckers seem to be bending the rules.
“I don’t want someone to have to die on this road before they stop. I understand (truck drivers) have a job, but a life seems more important to me," said frustrated driver, Janet Cook.
Big closure, big rig, big problem. 🚚That major closure on Cornelius Pass is pushing traffic to several steep detour roads full of sharp turns. Semi trucks are NOT allowed on these streets (for this reason). Story at 10. #Fox12 #Corneliuspass #traffic #portland @pdxalerts #bigrig pic.twitter.com/C3l1MWlPdF— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) August 16, 2019
Cook says she was driving around a corner on Newberry Road, a detour, when she nearly hit a big rig stuck on a sharp corner.
“He had cut all the way over in my lane, his trailer was all the way over. I had to slam on my breaks. I was terrified, I thought I was going to go off the ledge,” said Cook.
Cook is not alone. Many photos of semi-trucks stretched across two lanes and stuck on those narrow detour roads are now circulating online.
Despite the “no truck” warning signs, big trucks are still making their way through those curvy roads. Mike Pullen with Multnomah County says it’s a big problem and deputies are looking to cite those drivers.
“They’re in your lane, and it’s just a panic moment!" said another concerned driver, Heather Hawley.
During our interview with Hawley, a big rig drove right by.
“Oh look…a truck. There's no good reason for it to be here because he’s not supposed to be turning down any of these side streets. He needs to be taking the official detour to get to the freeways. It's just really, extremely dangerous, they will kill someone if they persist,” said Hawley.
Deputies are seeing those semi-trucks on multiple detour roads including Rocky Point Road, Logie Trail Road, Newberry Road and Old Cornelius Pass Road.
Construction is set to wrap up in late September.
