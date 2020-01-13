PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Rose Festival Clowns need performers to contribute “love and laughter” to parades and special events this year.
No experience is required, though recruits must be at least 13 years old to apply to participate in the annual event, which runs from May 24 through June 7.
The Rose Festival Clowns started performing in 2008 and currently feature more than 100 amateur clowns, including students, teachers, lawyers, accountants, nurses, and even a judge.
Recruits will participate in a weekend clown workshop and be eligible to perform in three parades, including the Portland General Electric/SOLVE Starlight Parade, the Fred Meyer Junior Parade and the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade. They will perform in other events as available.
A Rose Festival panel will choose recruits based on application materials, a casual interview, and an audition piece. Applicants during the auction piece are encouraged to tell a joke, do a magic trick, play a musical instrument or kazoo, juggle, spin a yo-yo and be uniquely creative.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 14. For more information and to see application materials, visit the Rose Festival website.
