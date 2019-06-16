Bike belonging to member of Mountain Wave Search & Rescue stolen from garage in West Linn

WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12’s Most Wanted stole a bike from a garage in West Linn that belongs to a member of Mountain Wave Search & Rescue.
The group says the bike’s owner uses it for search and rescue work, but it was taken from her garage off Rosemont Road sometime between June 9 and 11.
The bike is described as a Ghost Lanao mountain bike, medium size, light blue and white with the word "Ghost" written on it.
It has a white bottle cage, black rims, Schwalbe smart tires and a small seat pack.
If you see it, please call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
