PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland protests have for the most part stayed peaceful this week. But some shop owners downtown are still trying to recover items looted last week, specifically dozens of bikes worth thousands and thousands of dollars.
Just like many shop owners, last Friday’s protest turned riot caught Todd Roll by surprise.
Roll is the owner of Pedal Bicycle Tours downtown near Southwest 2nd and Pine Street. He said looters broke the shop’s side windows, entering the store and taking their most valuable bikes.
“20 different bikes, including electric bikes,” Roll said. “They also took our safe and carried it out, so it’s a little safe and quite a bit of merchandise, lights, locks and rain gear and some other merchandise.”
Altogether, Roll said they’re looking at more than $10,000 in damages.
“Well, the electric bikes are pretty expensive, and we lost three of those, so those are about $3,500 dollars retail,” Roll said. “The other bikes are our fleet bikes that we use for tours and rentals and so those are about $750 dollars retail.”
Then over at the shop Bike Gallery downtown, near Southwest 10th and Salmon, a manager said looters hit the store there three nights in a row. He said they had 14 bikes stolen, totaling around $35,000.
“It’s a little bit of a perfect storm because there is such a demand for bicycles right now, given then pandemic people are stuck at home with nothing to do, they want to get some exercise,” Roll said. “It’s really a good time to ride a bicycle and so we’re experiencing the largest shortage of bikes to purchase in this country in decades.”
But now with a large number of bikes stolen, Roll said the cost to replace the bikes puts that much more pressure on him.
“We’re really trying to stay open, attract customers and stay in business,” Roll said.
Roll said his shop is still open and he encourages customers to shop there. He also said you can head to bikeindex.org if you think you’ve found one of his bikes. There, he said you can type in the bike’s serial number and see if it was stolen. You’re also asked to call Portland police.
