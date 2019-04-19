Bike theft in Portland: Police uncover underground operation

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police say bike theft is a huge issue in Portland.
One man’s bike that was stolen this week is shedding light on a full-fledged underground operation to steal and sell them.
At an apartment complex in the Hollywood District early Tuesday, Bruce Kaplan discovered bikes belonging to him and wife were stolen from the bike room.
“Not only did they break into the building, break into the bike room, they had to have the time to cut through kryptonite locks,” Kaplan said. “They had to have specialized tools to do that.”
Surveillance footage provided by Portland police shows a person checking out the bike room, then using tools to get in and eventually stealing several bikes with an accomplice.
Kaplan thought he wouldn’t get either one of their bikes back, but later that night, Portland police found his bike at a homeless camp under the Northeast 33rd Street Bridge, a camp referred to on the streets as ‘the cage.’
“It's an enormous problem, like I don't think people realize the huge amount of bike theft that actually happens here in this city,” Portland Police Officer Dave Sanders said.
Portland Police gave FOX 12 a tour of the encampment that was infested with needles and unsanitary conditions.
Inside, police believe it’s a bunker of sorts of all kinds of stolen items, including piles of bikes.
Officers also showed FOX 12 the set up these thieves have in place to take apart the bikes and resell the parts.
Officer Sanders says this is a multifaceted issue.
“We have a hard time controlling bike theft because it's not just bike theft. The people who are stealing bikes are the burglars, the folks robbing and shoplifting,” Sanders said. “A lot of times the underlying problem is drugs with all these bike thieves. If you solve that underlying issue you'd solve a lot of bike theft or crime in general.”
As Portland Police work to recover stolen items that police say are housed in at the encampment, Kaplan got one of his bikes back.
He is amazed that he did, but recognizes this is a larger issue.
“I don't know whether the people who did this are driven to desperation to do it,” Kaplan said. “It's a very complicated issue and it goes far beyond my two bicycles.”
Police say you’re more likely to get your bike recovered if you register it.
