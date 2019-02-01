BIKETOWN Black History Month bikes first in collection to highlight Portland communities

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland’s bike share system introduced a new bike design Friday to celebrate Black History Month.
The design features a collage of traditional African fabric designs, including the West African kente cloth pattern on the bike basket, BIKETOWN says.
Five BIKETOWN Black History Month bikes are now available to ride in Portland, kicking off the organization’s year-long Culture Collection. The collection will feature a series of wraps that will roll out throughout the year and highlight communities and cultures in Portland.
The Black History Month bike was designed by Nike designer Marcellus Johnson.
