BIKETOWN expands service area in Portland by 25 percent

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - BIKETOWN is expanding the area that it serves in the city of Portland by 25 percent.

TriMet begins reducing bus service on 20 lines Monday PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – TriMet will be reducing service on 20 bus lines beginning Monday as it continues to face a severe staffing shortage du…

In an announcement Monday, the bikeshare program said it is now spreading to the east and north. The expansion is meant to help communities of color that have been underserved.

"For too long, our north Portland and east Portland neighborhoods have been lacking the city services and convenient transportation options that the rest of Portland takes for granted," said Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. "I'm so glad to see PBOT prioritize a racial equity and expanding access to our bikeshare system."

A map released by BIKETOWN shows the new service areas.

On the east side, it includes the neighborhoods of Hazelwood, Mill Park, Parkrose and Parkrose Heights. In north Portland, it includes the University of Portland, downtown St. Johns, and the neighborhoods or Arbor Lodge, Cathedral Park, Kenton, Portsmouth, and University Park.