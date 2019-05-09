PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland’s bike share system is offering free rides in honor of National Bike Month. The promotion this year begins May 9 and will run through May 19.
BIKETOWN says the promotion in May last year set a one-day trip record nine times during the month, with over 14,000 people using the bikes, 78 percent of which were first-time riders.
According to BIKETOWN, the City of Portland chose May 9 through May 19 for the promotion this year so people have the option to ride for free on Bike to Work Day, which will occur May 17.
The promotion also coincides with the first Sunday Parkways of the season.
To activate the free rides, select the “Pay-As-You-Go” option when you sign up via the app between May 9th and 19th and they’ll waive the registration fee and per-minute charge.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.