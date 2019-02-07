PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A bill making its way through the Oregon State Legislature could potentially leave hundreds of developmentally disabled Oregonians without services, according to advocacy groups.
Senate Bill 19, introduced earlier this month looks innocuous on its surface, calling for licensing of all adult foster homes and stepping up mandatory reporting requirements, but language tucked away on page 12 of the bill proposes changing the state's definition of an intellectual disability.
Currently, people with an IQ below 75 are considered by the state to be intellectually disabled.
The bill proposes changing that standard to an IQ below 70, meaning people with IQs between 71 and 75 could no longer qualify for state benefits.
"Our proposal was really to give us some more flexibility around more detailed aspects of what is in statute," Lilia Teninty, Director of the Office of Developmental Disability Services said while testifying in support of the bill to the Senate Committee on Human Services.
For people like Ryan Ross, though, the bill in its current form could drastically alter their lives.
"It would impact me in that I would not have any services, and, worst case scenario, without those, I'd be living with my parents or out on the street," Ross said.
Cheryl Cisneros, Executive Director of Creating Opportunities, an organization that works with and advocates for people with developmental disabilities, estimates hundreds of people could be affected by the passage of SB 19 in its current form.
"People who have autism. People who have Downs Syndrome. People who have any sort of developmental disability, intellectual disability would be impacted. So it would have a wide sweeping impact," Cisneros said.
The bill is currently being considered by the Senate Committee on Human Services, which can still make changes to its language before it goes to a vote by the full Senate.
As part of her testimony, Teninty said the agency put the language about IQ in the bill to get the state more in line with federal standards, but admitted there should be more discussion about it.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
