Bill in Oregon proposes stiffer penalties for attackers who cause life-long injuries

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Lawmakers at a hearing in Salem are considering a bill that would give a judge the option to choose a longer sentence for a person convicted of an aggravated offense that caused life-long injuries to a victim.
It was a packed house at the hearing on Monday for House Bill 4122. Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche says the legislation is in response to crimes where someone is permanently injured, such as when paralysis or a life-long disability occurs.
Right now, Leriche says the maximum sentence for assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree are 90 and 70 months. He says this bill would create a presumptive sentence of 25 years for crimes that cause lifelong injuries. It would have a big impact on some families, including two grandmothers who say their grandkids were severely assaulted.
The grandmothers says the infants will have life-long injuries. Each of their assaulters were sentenced to less than 15 years in prison. The women say they don’t feel that the sentence for those crimes was harsh enough.
“This was Ezra,” Tina Jorgenson said, holding a photo. “Ezra was two-years-old when he was beaten severely. The man that did this admitted to shaking him playfully and playfully hitting his head on the floor. But his injuries were catastrophic.”
Elizabeth Crouch says her grandkid, Little Roy, says her grandkid’s entire family has been impacted.
“Not only is Little Roy impacted and the victims of these guys that hurt people, but the entire families are victimized, like our entire lives have changed,” Crouch said.
Supporters of the bill are hoping it will gain traction in the Oregon legislature this year.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
