Bill passed by WA lawmakers will allow 911 dispatchers to get more help for post-traumatic stress

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A bill passed by the Washington State Legislature will make 911 dispatchers eligible for workers compensation benefits if they suffer from post-traumatic stress.
Under the state’s insurance laws, workers who suffer a disability or injury on the job are entitled to benefits, but rules exclude claims based on mental conditions.
Law enforcement officers and firefighters are exempt from those exclusions, and HB 2758 extends that exemption to dispatchers.
“It acknowledges a piece for dispatch that tells them that the outside world is beginning to understand that the behind-the-scenes first responder needs care," said Kris DeVore, 911 operations division manager at Clark Regional Emergency Services.
Kelly Henderson, a dispatcher for more than 20 years, said dispatchers’ vulnerability to stress hasn’t often been part of the conversation around the workplace, or in public discourse, even though dispatchers are on the phone with people during some of their most difficult moments.
“There was a lot of us suffering. It didn’t get talked about. You were like, you know, ‘there’s nothing wrong with me’ kind of thing. You don’t show that weakness," said Henderson.
She said she can still vividly recall a domestic violence call from 20 years ago that deeply affected her.
Henderson is now part of the peer support team at Clark Regional Emergency Services and reaches out to other dispatchers who show signs of stress.
She said the passage of legislation to support dispatchers’ mental health sends a positive message that the state not only recognizes their contributions, but also wants to help.
“It’s very exciting to have that recognition. It really is,” said Henderson.
The new legislation passed unanimously in both the House and Senate and is currently waiting for the governor’s signature.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
