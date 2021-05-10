Billboard campaign addresses gun violence within Black community of Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - On Monday groups unveiled a billboard campaign to raise awareness about gun violence in Portland, with a focus on the Black community.
Founder of nonprofit The No Hate Zone, Sam Sachs helped organize the effort with several other leaders in the community.
Sachs said during the press conference to unveil one of the billboards at Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast Sandy Boulevard that he wanted this campaign to address the gun violence that's killing Black men in our community.
Sachs said the city needs to invest in our communities of color.
"The city has said that they have millions of dollars to give to community-led organizations to help in this effort," Sachs said. "And so far we haven't seen that. So we need that to happen immediately."
During that press conference, artist Elijah Hasan who helped craft the billboards shared their meaning and purpose.
"We really wanted to get at the core of what we think the issue is and that is self-hate and the environment that kind of manifested that self-hate which I believe is white supremacy and decisions that were made back in time that created a cycle and a perpetuation of violence that we're still seeing today," Hasan said. "We wanted to put up some imagery and get them to think about some things deeper than what's right in front of them."
The billboard unveiled in northeast Portland organizers say shows imagery of a slave ship superimposed onto a gold bullet. It reads: "Racism + self-hate = gun violence. Reject the oppression."
During that press conference, Renee Mitchell who helped with the messaging on these billboards shared a powerful piece she wrote for the Oregonian in 2008.
"We moan about the righteous battle with the man, when we're the ones with the guns in our hand," Mitchell said. "Take a stand Black man. Let it be known that the road to self-destruction dead ends with you."
Sachs says there will be three more billboards across the city at Southwest 11th Avenue and Jefferson Street, Southeast 112nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street and Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Southeast Holly Avenue.
When all else fails, blame white supremacy.
What a joke! How about one that says "Our mayor is feckless and spineless!"
