BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A binge-watching burglar is on the loose after breaking into a home, watching Netflix and getting away with various items.
It happened Wednesday evening. William and Emily Bellew said they were in bed, as were their children, at around 11 p.m. when someone got into the house.
They said the house was locked up, except for a board that usually keeps the sliding glass door closed. That’s how the suspect got inside.
The Bellews checked their surveillance system to find out more. It turns out the suspect made himself at home, but he also realized there was a camera, so he first covered his face and then disabled the camera.
The Bellews later discovered that the thief not only stole from them, but he even spent several hours watching episodes of the Netflix show “Frontier” in their living room.
“It's kind of devastating, I guess you could say. This is your home. This is your sanctuary,” said William Bellew.
The couple said the suspect got away with food, electronics, medication and a new saw. He also rifled through both of their cars.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.