PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Local biologists are seeking bodies of water in the Yamhill County area for a survey on a rare Pacific Northwest native reptile: the western pond turtle.
The Oregon Zoo says property owners in Yamhill County with streams, ponds or wetlands are being asked to help search for the turtle as part of a survey by the Northwest Ecological Research Institute. According to the zoo, the county has the fewest documented reports of turtles in the Lower Willamette watershed.
Using a combination of visual encounter surveys and hands-on trapping, the zoo says biologist Laura Guderyahn will lead a team of community volunteers to map where turtles live.
"We’ll be looking for turtles on public and tribal lands throughout Yamhill County, but to get a more complete picture of where they live, we’re hoping a few Yamhill County residents will allow us to survey their private property," Guderyahn said. "We’re looking for properties with streams, wetlands or ponds that are a quarter-acre or larger in size."
The turtle surveys are free and non-invasive, according to the zoo. The survey is used for data collection only. The zoo says Guderyahn hopes data collected through this project will help local land managers improve habitat and wildlife connectivity throughout the watershed.
"Turtles are decomposers, so they break down a lot of the dead, dying and decaying matter that’s in a wetland and return it back to that ecosystem," Guderyahn said. "Their presence also indicates the health of ecosystems. If we see fewer and fewer turtles, there’s probably something unhealthy in either that aquatic or the terrestrial habitat."
Yamhill County residents who wish to include their property in the survey can fill out a short webform at oregonzoo.org/yamhill-county-turtle-survey. Property owners who have confirmed native turtles on their land may be eligible for restoration and land improvement funding, according to the zoo.
Western pond turtles are listed as an endangered species in Washington and a sensitive species in Oregon. Two decades ago, the zoo says western pond turtles were on the verge of completely dying out in Washington, with fewer than 100 left in the state.
Since then, more than 1,500 zoo-reared turtles have been released through the Western Pond Turtle Recovery Project, a collaborative effort by the Oregon Zoo, Woodland Park Zoo, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bonneville Power Administration, USDA Forest Service, Friends of the Columbia Gorge and other partners.
