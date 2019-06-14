Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said they lethally removed a black bear that has been spotted several times near one of the boat ramps at Henry Hagg Lake in Washington County.
The state agency said the bear has been reported to the sheriff’s office and Oregon State Police multiple times in the last week.
Biologists were called to the lake early Thursday morning after state troopers reported the bear had become habituated to the park because people were feeding the animal.
ODFW said biologists found the animal eating trail mix, sunflower seeds, cracked corn and other food left next to the road near Scoggins Valley Road and Herr Road.
ODFW said law enforcement became aware of interactions between the bear and humans after some people took “selfie” with themselves and the bear and posted them on social media.
Over the past week, officers were called to the same area several times where individuals had left food for the animal.
It is illegal to “scatter food, garbage or any other attractant so as to knowingly constitute a lure, enticement or attractant for potentially habituated wildlife," according to ODFW.
They add the agency does not move bears that have been habituated to humans because these animals are much more likely to have dangerous interactions with humans in the future.
“This is a classic example of why we implore members of the public not to feed bears,” Kurt Licence said. “While the individuals who put food out for this bear may have had good intentions bears should never, ever be fed.
In addition to creating a threat to public safety, people can harm wild animals by feeding them “junk food” that potentially will make them sick.
“It’s never a good idea to feed wild animals,” Licence said, adding, “They are perfectly capable of fending for themselves, and it’s always better to leave them alone and enjoy them from a safe distance.”
For more information on how to safely and responsibly interact with Oregon’s black bears, please visit ODFW’s “Living with Wildlife” section online at https://www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/living_with/black_bears.asp.
