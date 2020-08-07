PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With a marked increase in gun violence in the month of July in Portland, members of the Black community are suggesting much of that violence could be connected to gang activity, which they say has increased during the pandemic.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the month of July saw officers responding to 99 shootings, compared to 35 last July.
Laurie Palmer, a grass-roots activist against gun violence whose son was shot outside a Portland bar in 2015 said she expected the lull in shootings that preceded the recent rash of violence would eventually end.
"I know from experience from 2015 to now that when way lay dormant like that and we don't have any gang violence or anything like that all of a sudden, it's going to spring up," said Palmer.
At a discussion about the violence on Portland streets on Thursday, members of the city's Black community pointed to gang activity as a possible source.
"We have a problem in Portland," said Elmer Yarbrough, who has lost several relatives to gun violence. "We've had a gang problem for many years. It's not subsided, it's only gotten worse. For those of you who say there's no gang problem, they should never hold office, never make decisions."
Palmer agrees gang activity contributes to the violence in Portland, and said the city council's recent decision to eliminate the Gun Violence Reduction Team and cut funding from the police bureau left a void when it comes to dealing with street-level violence and gang activity.
City leaders have said funding would instead flow to programs within the Black community, but Palmer said she doesn't see any such programs with a plan to curb the violence.
"Most of the dollars that are being allocated are being allocated to programs where people, they haven't lived this life. They aren't from this community. And once again, we are not invited to the table," said Palmer. "You've got to stop making decisions for us. You've got to bring us to the table so we can help you make the decisions."
The violent month of July is the first month the police bureau's Gun Violence Reduction team was inactive.
