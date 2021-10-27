PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It's an issue that continues to be at the center of many community conversations: the dramatic increase in gun violence.

The question remains, why is there a gun violence epidemic in Portland and why can't we find solutions to address the record number of shootings?

In new City of Portland data obtained by FOX 12, it shows a disproportionate number of Black and Brown people were the victims of gun violence in Portland in 2020.

In a conversation with several Black leaders on Wednesday, the group agrees more funding and resources need to go to those communities most impacted by gun violence.

It's been months since those intense discussions started on how to address the alarming and dramatic increase in gun violence in Portland.

But several months later, the violence hasn't stopped even after city and county leaders have dedicated hundreds of thousands of dollars to outreach programs and formed teams to prevent and investigate these crimes.

So, what isn't working?

"The biggest problem is that we're not all in unison, right," Love is Stronger Founder, Lionel Irving said. "Whatever the city is doing, and whatever the community-based organizations is doing we got to all be on one accord."

Irving, who works in outreach, wants everyone to work together not separately on this issue.

He says he's excited about how city funding will potentially help organizations like his in doing more important work on the streets with youth and families.

But the group FOX 12 spoke with believes more funding is needed for this issue.

"There is no investment in the community, specifically Black and Brown community that is so overwhelming impacted by the gun violence," The No Hate Zone Founder, Sam Sachs said.

According to that new city data obtained by FOX 12 Black people made up nearly 52% of those killed in shootings in 2020.

31% of those victims were white and more than 13% were Hispanic.

Meanwhile, white people made up nearly 48% of the suspects in deadly shootings.

According to that data, nearly 40% were Black suspects and 8% were Hispanic.

"It's not that the money isn't there," March Against Murder Organizer, Royal Harris said. "It's that we're not effectively allocating resources, we're not measuring success the proper ways and we're not funding for long-term."

Man arrested in deadly Old Town double shooting says voices in his head directed him PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of shooting and killing two people in an Old Town apartment building told police he was using methamphet…

"We see what happens with everyone else and they have an old saying that if you continue to do what you've always done, you're going to always get the same result," Brother Will X said. "And to expect anything else is insanity."

The group talked about the crucial piece in stopping violence before it starts, mentoring and guidance like through the program Black Men in Training.

"Discipline, and we're teaching them self-love and brotherhood," Brother Nolan X said. "And that's what we're about, that's why we named it Black Men in Training we're training these young Black men up to be men because most of them don't have men around them."

The group and several other Black leaders in the community are working to get a meeting with the mayor sometime soon to continue this conversation.