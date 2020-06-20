PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Organizers with the non-profit Snack Bloc held a Black Lives Matter block party at the Vera Katz East Bank Esplanade near the Hawthorne Bridge on Saturday.
The group offered free food, music and had speakers on hand to discuss how to make a bigger impact in Portland.
A block party is happening at the Vera Katz Eastbank Esplanade near the Hawthorne Bridge. There’s music, food and speakers who will discuss how to make a bigger impact in Portland. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/4DFEMwnSMi— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) June 20, 2020
Organizers said their goal was for everyone to figure out their place in the revolution.
Today’s block party includes performances from local artists, as well as information for activists. Organizers say their goal is for everyone to figure out their place in this revolution. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/aq8H8l3aPY— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) June 21, 2020
