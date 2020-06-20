Black Lives Matter block party

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Organizers with the non-profit Snack Bloc held a Black Lives Matter block party at the Vera Katz East Bank Esplanade near the Hawthorne Bridge on Saturday.

The group offered free food, music and had speakers on hand to discuss how to make a bigger impact in Portland.

Organizers said their goal was for everyone to figure out their place in the revolution.

