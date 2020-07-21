PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A north Portland neighborhood Black Lives Matter mural that spans an entire city block on north Edison St. was vandalized over the weekend.
It isn’t just letters painted on the street. The mural explores the history of systemic racism in Portland.
Each 16-foot letter tells the story of one year in that neighborhood in the city of Portland or the state of Oregon.
The events begin in 1802 and end in 2018.
It’s been finished for about a month, but when the artist leading the project, Nick Lloyd, went for a walk Sunday morning, he noticed someone had vandalized the letters.
He says they painted out the word "neo-Nazis" and the name of a victim killed by that group.
“This isn’t history, this is people’s lives,” Lloyd told FOX 12. “I think that there’s a way for this vandalism to make this piece that does something that’s more inclusive, that’s more vibrant and more about all of us.”
He says he’s already purchased the supplies needed to fix the mural, but if you want to help, he’s asking for donations to go to the Urban League of Portland, or another social justice organization.
If you send him a screenshot of that to his Instagram, @mrlloydeo, his company AHA Creative Agency will match donations, dollar for dollar.
Lloyd is also looking for people in Portland to share their stories so they can add them to the mural.
For example, if someone who grew up in St. Johns, attended protests or are a Vanport survivor, he wants to hear from them.
Head to the mural's website to learn more www.edisonstreetmural.com.
