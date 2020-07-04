SALEM, OR (KPTV)- Black Lives Matter Solidarity organizers met at the Oregon Capitol building Saturday to share their stories and reclaim the holiday.
Organizers say they came out purposely to show the Black Lives Matter movement is continuing and working to change the country into one they can be proud of.
Counter protesters also came out to the capital Saturday to say, “All Lives Matter.”
“We shouldn’t be proud of the bigotry and oppression that’s in America right now we should change and be able to be proud to celebrate the Fourth of July,” Natasha Antes said.
Antes is the organizer of the Black Lives Matter solidarity event and says the whole reason they held it on Saturday was to make sure everyone— including the LGBTQ community— feel included.
“This isn’t a celebration of the Fourth of July. This is a continuance of the BLM movement,” she said. “I wanted to make sure the BIPOC community still felt heard.”
In front of the capital steps, the event remained peaceful, speakers shared their stories and attendees wrote Black Lives Matter in bold letters in front of the building.
But counter protesters showed up to get their message across.
“They think they’re doing the right thing, but they don’t know the history of our country in general,” Margo Logan said. “They don’t know the fundamentals of our country, the good the bad and the ugly.”
BLM protester Emily Terry says she came out to support because it’s important to her to stand up for the Black Lives Matter movement especially on the Fourth of July.
“Everyone has the freedom to say what they want to say. We have a right to be out here, just like they have a right to be here, Terry said. “The Fourth of July is here to express our freedom to celebrate a county, but I can’t celebrate a country that continues to press black and brown people.”
Salem police and Oregon State Troopers were out monitoring the groups but eventually the crowd dispersed, and BLM protesters stepped away from the crowd to listen to the stories being shared in front of the capital.
